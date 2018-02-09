KDAB, the Qt-focused consulting firm, has released GammaRay 2.9. GammaRay is their project allowing for introspection of Qt applications, similar in nature to the GTK Inspector.
GammaRay allows monitoring Qt application behavior and its data structures live at runtime. The GammaRay 2.9 release adds improvements for Qt Quick, QWidgets, and Qt 3D handling, among other areas.
GammaRay 2.9 has improvements to its paint analyzer for Qt Quick, when using the Qt Quick OpenGL renderer there is now a texture inspection tab, a new QML binding inspector, improvements to the Qt 3D geometry inspector, and a variety of other new changes and upgrades to existing features.
More details on GammaRay 2.9 via KDAB.com.
