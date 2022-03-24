NVIDIA Working On Support For Valve's Gamescope Wayland Compositor
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 24 March 2022 at 07:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve's Gamescope Wayland compositor is what was born out of their former Steamcompmgr effort but rewritten to target Wayland, interfacing directly with DRM/KMS APIs for enhanced efficiency, and making use of Vulkan. To date Gamescope has worked with the Intel and Radeon open-source Linux graphics driver stacks while the NVIDIA proprietary driver is seeing work in the direction of supporting it.

Besides Gamescope being interesting for its performance / latency benefits as part of its design to optimize for running games, it also provides features like integrated FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and integer scaling too. Due to its growing popularity among gamers and tangible benefits, NVIDIA is working to support Gamescope with their driver.

NVIDIA has confirmed they are working on Gamescope support for their driver and this week NVIDIA's James Jones sent out an initial pull request of fixes for handling the NVIDIA driver usage. The changes to Gamescope requested are for raising the soft file descriptor (FD) limit for the process at start-up and not using the GAMMA_LUT CRTC property where not supported. These generic changes in turn are a step towards NVIDIA driver compatibility.

The initial pull request so far seems like the changes should end up landing though further improvements to Gamescope may be made still. This though is just the initial step for making NVIDIA and the Gamescope compositor happy. But "soon" they are hoping to have everything ironed out for NVIDIA Linux gamers wanting to run Gamescope with their (X)Wayland games.
