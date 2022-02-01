Valve's Gamescope Compositor Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 February 2022 at 04:45 AM EST. 10 Comments
Valve's Gamescope as a Wayland compositor for running games on Linux now has integrated support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

Gamescope is what was developed from Valve's SteamOS Compositor (steamcompmgr) as a micro-compositor focused on delivering the best gaming performance atop Wayland -- including working as a nested compositor on a regular Linux desktop. Gamescope has supported integrated integer scaling and other features while now adds AMD FSR to its toolset. FidelityFX Super Resolution is AMD's open-source image upscaling technique that has been offering great results for gamers.

This merge landed overnight for enabling AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support for any games running within Gamescope. With Gamescope there is now the -U launch argument for enabling the FSR upscaling as well as --fsr-sharpness for enabling FSR sharpness support. Plus there are similar keyboard shortcuts for altering the FSR upscaling and sharpness behavior.


Georg Lehmann who previously worked on the FSR support for Proton wrote this Gamescope integration. With Valve presumably using Gamescope on the Steam Deck, this is good news for easily enabling FidelityFX Super Resolution across games and also benefiting those using this compositor from the Linux desktop for games too.
