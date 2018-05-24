Feral's GameMode May Soon Have Soft Real-Time Capabilities

Feral Interactive's Linux system tuning daemon, GameMode since being introduced earlier this year has primarily offered the ability to easily change the CPU scaling governor when gaming but not much more. Though a new feature is now in the works for GameMode.
An independent contributor to GameMode has published a patch for adding soft real-time capabilities to the software. On supported kernels this would support the SCHED_ISO scheduling policy like what's handled by the MuQSS kernel scheduler. The work also raises the game process nice priority level to -4. The raising of the nice priority allows it to have slightly higher I/O and CPU priority over other normal processes.
Those interested in this priority scheduling work for GameMode can see this pull request that's fleshing out the new code.
