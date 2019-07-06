GameMode Seeing Improvement Work For Better Integration With GNOME

Feral's GameMode as the Linux gaming mode daemon to try to put the system in an optimized state automatically when running Linux games is seeing another possible addition thanks to GNOME developer Christian Kellner of Red Hat.
Kellner has sent out a patch to allow GameMode to expose registered games with this daemon. This would allow the GameMode GNOME Shell extension or even integration within GNOME Usage to easily see what games are currently registered with this performance-minded Linux gaming daemon.
From getting the list of currently registered games, from there using process signals it can then be determined which game(s) are currently active and their status, etc. That in turn should open up some nice integration possibilities not only for GNOME but other Linux desktops/extensions as well wanting to better offer support around this increasingly popular program.
So far the support hasn't been merged yet but nice seeing GNOME/RedHat contributions to GameMode.
