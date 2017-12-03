Valve's Timothy Arceri Lands Gallium3D NIR Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 3 December 2017 at 06:07 PM EST. 1 Comment
Timothy Arceri who has been for the past year working on Linux GPU driver optimizations for Valve has just merged his latest patch series providing optimizations for the Gallium3D NIR linking phase.

Arceri has been spending the past few weeks on NIR linking optimizations for Gallium3D drivers. While Freedreno and VC4 currently make use of the NIR intermediate representation, his motive for working on NIR Gallium3D optimizations resides with RadeonSI.

For several months there has been experimental RadeonSI NIR support and eventually RadeonSI might switch to NIR as its preferred intermediate representation. The RadeonSI NIR work originally started as a fundamental part for getting ARB_gl_spirv support going in sharing the NIR work supported by the RADV Vulkan driver.

So as of a short time ago, Timothy landed his latest NIR Gallium3D optimizations. He also has been working on geometry shader NIR support for RadeonSI and other improvements. Details on the benefits of these optimizations from this earlier mailing list post.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Valve's Mesa contributions lead in 2018 and whether Mesa 18.0 will have OpenGL 4.6 (implying complete ARB_gl_spirv) support for RadeonSI.
