Gallium3D's HUD Gets A Frametime Graph Capability

In addition to being able to plot the frames per second, CPU usage, and many other possible sensor outputs, the Gallium3D Heads-Up Display (HUD) is now capable of showing the frametime while gaming.
The Gallium3D HUD now accepts a frametime argument to render a graph showing the frametime, or the amount of time needed to render each frame in miliseconds.
This should be useful for performance hounds curious about their system's Linux gaming performance. The feature was added on Tuesday to Git for Mesa 18.2.
