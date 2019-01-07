Gallium-Nine-Standalone: Making Gallium D3D9 Easier To Use On Wine

At least until D3D9-over-Vulkan is in better shape, the means by which you can achieve the greatest Direct3D 9 performance right now under Wine/Linux is by using Gallium3D's "Nine" state tracker. Unfortunately though upstream Wine developers have been reluctant to support it upstream since its limited to just Linux and of that just Gallium3D drivers, but Gallium-Nine-Standalone makes this support easier to deploy across Wine versions.
Gallium Nine Standalone is an independent effort that is a standalone version of the Wine parts of Gallium Nine. This allows the Gallium3D D3D9 support to be used with any Wine version, including Wine-Staging and other builds. The standalone build just is the d3d9-nine.dll library and ninewinecfg.exe configuration GUI.
Gallium Nine Standalone makes it much easier to use than the separate patched version of Wine so you can more easily track upstream or rely upon what Wine packages may be in your distribution's package repository. Of course, you still need to be running a Gallium3D driver for all of this to work out.
More details on this effort via dhewg/nine on GitHub.
