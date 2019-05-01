Gallium Nine Improvements Squeeze Into Mesa 19.1 For Better Direct3D 9 Wine Gaming
Landing in time for the imminent Mesa 19.1 branching and feature freeze is a set of Gallium "Nine" improvements for improving the Direct3D 9 support for Wine/Proton Windows gaming on Linux.

The patches merged on Tuesday include performance improvements in the D3D8-to-9 code-path, updated the GPU name table, better performance for GPUs with limited CPU-to-GPU bandwidth, new tunables/options, and other improvements that have been queuing up this quarter for this Gallium3D state tracker this is increasingly popular with Linux gamers for affording better Direct3D 9 Wine-based gaming performance.

Those interested in the particulars of the dozens of Nine patches merged can see this Git query for an easy look at the changes.

Mesa 19.1 should be branching this week followed by the first of the weekly release candidates until this Q2'2019 update is out the door -- that Mesa 19.1.0 release should roughly be out around the end of May.
