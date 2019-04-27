An Exciting Set Of Gallium Nine Improvements Are On The Table For Mesa 19.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 April 2019 at 07:51 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
While there are just a few days left to the Mesa 19.1 development period before the code branching and feature freeze, the Gallium Nine state tracker for Direct3D 9 acceleration with Mesa drivers has a set of last minute patches.

Axel Davy continues near single-handedly wrangling all the work around Gallium Nine for benefiting Wine-based gamers in providing faster Direct3D 9 Windows gaming performance on Linux. Just ahead of the feature freeze, he's looking to land an exciting set of fixes and feature work.

The newest yet-to-be-merged Gallium Nine patches include performance improvements in the D3D8-to-D3D9 code, updates to the GPU name table, better performance for GPUs with limited CPU-to-GPU bandwidth, new options, and fixes.

While we are most excited for the performance work, the new options available to Gallium Nine include a dynamic texture workaround as well as for shader inline constants. The shader inline constants tunable while off by default can help the performance in some games.

Those interested in Gallium Nine can learn more via this merge request, which will hopefully be honored ahead of next week's Mesa 19.1 RC1 tagging.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
AMD's Marek Has A Patch Helping To Reduce Gallium3D Input Lag
Mesa 19.1 To Expose EXT_gpu_shader4 Support
A Decade Later, Mesa Wiring In Support For Qualcomm/AMD's ATC Texture Compression
Mesa 19.1 Adds Workaround For Epic Games Launcher With OpenGL
Mesa's Vulkan Drivers See More Extension Work Ahead Of The 19.1 Branching
Mesa 19.1 Likely To See Radeon "RADV" Vulkan FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync Support
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel
SuperTuxKart 1.0 Released For Open-Source Linux Racing