While there are just a few days left to the Mesa 19.1 development period before the code branching and feature freeze, the Gallium Nine state tracker for Direct3D 9 acceleration with Mesa drivers has a set of last minute patches.
Axel Davy continues near single-handedly wrangling all the work around Gallium Nine for benefiting Wine-based gamers in providing faster Direct3D 9 Windows gaming performance on Linux. Just ahead of the feature freeze, he's looking to land an exciting set of fixes and feature work.
The newest yet-to-be-merged Gallium Nine patches include performance improvements in the D3D8-to-D3D9 code, updates to the GPU name table, better performance for GPUs with limited CPU-to-GPU bandwidth, new options, and fixes.
While we are most excited for the performance work, the new options available to Gallium Nine include a dynamic texture workaround as well as for shader inline constants. The shader inline constants tunable while off by default can help the performance in some games.
Those interested in Gallium Nine can learn more via this merge request, which will hopefully be honored ahead of next week's Mesa 19.1 RC1 tagging.
