Marek Posts Gallium3D HUD Multi-Context Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 November 2017 at 12:55 PM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
Marek Olšák's latest project has been adding support for multi-context applications to the Gallium3D Heads-Up Display (HUD).

For applications like Google Chrome that may make use of multiple GL contexts, this multi-context support allows capturing queries from one context and to draw the HUD in turn in a different context.

Marek's primary use-case for this appears to be with Google Chrome for being able to run the HUD performance profiling on a WebGL context within a web page but to then draw the HUD for the entire Chrome window.


The Gallium HUD has gained a lot more functionality since its introduction in 2013.


For those making use of Gallium HUD, you can learn more via this patch series. Hopefully this will allow for uncovering some areas of optimization for RadeonSI with WebGL.

Do you use the Gallium HUD at all while gaming or in any use-case? Share with us in the forums or on Twitter.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.3-RC5 Released, Official Mesa 3D Update Expected By Next Week
Freedreno Gallium3D Supports A Fair Amount Of OpenGL 4.x
Radeon VCN Encode Support Lands In Mesa 17.4 Git
R600 Gallium3D Shader Image Support Lands, Other R600g Patches Pending
MESA_program_binary_formats Added To The OpenGL Registry
Igalia Posts Initial OpenGL SPIR-V Patches For Mesa, Intel i965
Popular News
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released