Marek Posts Gallium3D HUD Multi-Context Support

Marek Olšák's latest project has been adding support for multi-context applications to the Gallium3D Heads-Up Display (HUD).For applications like Google Chrome that may make use of multiple GL contexts, this multi-context support allows capturing queries from one context and to draw the HUD in turn in a different context.Marek's primary use-case for this appears to be with Google Chrome for being able to run the HUD performance profiling on a WebGL context within a web page but to then draw the HUD for the entire Chrome window.



The Gallium HUD has gained a lot more functionality since its introduction in 2013.