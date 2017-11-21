Marek Posts Gallium3D HUD Multi-Context Support

Marek Olšák's latest project has been adding support for multi-context applications to the Gallium3D Heads-Up Display (HUD).
For applications like Google Chrome that may make use of multiple GL contexts, this multi-context support allows capturing queries from one context and to draw the HUD in turn in a different context.
Marek's primary use-case for this appears to be with Google Chrome for being able to run the HUD performance profiling on a WebGL context within a web page but to then draw the HUD for the entire Chrome window.
The Gallium HUD has gained a lot more functionality since its introduction in 2013.
For those making use of Gallium HUD, you can learn more via this patch series. Hopefully this will allow for uncovering some areas of optimization for RadeonSI with WebGL.
Do you use the Gallium HUD at all while gaming or in any use-case? Share with us in the forums or on Twitter.
1 Comment