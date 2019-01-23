AMD Prepping Compute Shader Support For Video Compositor Rendering

AMD's Linux graphics deriver developers are preparing a set of Mesa patches that allow for compute shaders to be used for the video compositor render process within Gallium3D's video layer code.
This compute shader video compositor render support is within the common Gallium3D code but obviously written with AMD's RadeonSI driver in mind. Activating this compute shader support requires setting the CS_COMPOSITOR_render=true environment variable.
The patches are currently on the mailing list for testing and in the initial form implement compute shaders for handling the video buffer, weave, sub-picture processes.
