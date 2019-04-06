GZDoom, one of the actively maintained open-source ports of the original Doom game, reached version 4.0 support this weekend with an initial Vulkan renderer in tow.
GZDoom 4.0.0 features an initial Vulkan renderer that is currently experimental and can be easily enabled via a simple run-time switch as an alternative to its mature OpenGL renderer. The Vulkan renderer is activated with the +vid_backend 0 switch and your mileage may vary based upon any mods and other factors with your GZDoom game configuration.
GZDoom 4.0 also includes initial localization support with translations into several languages, various scaling improvements, code restructuring, "ZScript" scripting enhancements, and other changes.
More details on GZDoom 4.0 via Zdoom.org.
