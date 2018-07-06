GUADEC 2018 Kicks Off In Almería, Spain
6 July 2018
GUADEC 2018, the annual GNOME developers' conference, has kicked off this morning in Almería, Spain.

As usual, GUADEC 2018 features a range of interesting technical talks. This year's event runs from today (6 July) through Sunday followed by three days worth of hacking and birds-of-a-feather sessions.

Among the sessions catching my eye include an update on the GTK4 tool-kit, Canonical developers talking about their switch from Unity to GNOME Shell, GNOME Shell performance, improving GTK+ on Windows, Miracast support under GNOME, FreeDesktop SDK, GNOME's use of JavaScript, Thunderbolt integration with Linux and GNOME, PipeWire, and an update on the GNOME Builder development environment.

Overall a lot of interesting technical content and I look forward to checking out the slide decks and any video recordings once available. Those wishing to learn more about GUADEC 2018 can visit this year's program website at 2018.guadec.org.
