GUADEC 2018 Kicks Off In Almería, Spain

GUADEC 2018, the annual GNOME developers' conference, has kicked off this morning in Almería, Spain.
As usual, GUADEC 2018 features a range of interesting technical talks. This year's event runs from today (6 July) through Sunday followed by three days worth of hacking and birds-of-a-feather sessions.
Among the sessions catching my eye include an update on the GTK4 tool-kit, Canonical developers talking about their switch from Unity to GNOME Shell, GNOME Shell performance, improving GTK+ on Windows, Miracast support under GNOME, FreeDesktop SDK, GNOME's use of JavaScript, Thunderbolt integration with Linux and GNOME, PipeWire, and an update on the GNOME Builder development environment.
Overall a lot of interesting technical content and I look forward to checking out the slide decks and any video recordings once available. Those wishing to learn more about GUADEC 2018 can visit this year's program website at 2018.guadec.org.
4 Comments