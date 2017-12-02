GTK4 Lands More Vulkan, HTML5 Broadway & Win32 Improvements
2 December 2017
It's been another busy week of development on the GTK4 tool-kit.

Last week I wrote about GTK4 Broadway improvements with work on this HTML5 back-end to GTK+ being revived for allowing GTK applications to be rendered within modern web browsers via HTML5/canvas. The work on Broadway continued this past week.

Broadway changes this week includes improved logging, introducing a texture cache, improved logging, and other changes by Alexander Larsson.

Руслан Ижбулатов meanwhile contributed dozens of changes to the Win32/Windows code for GTK4. These Windows changes mostly come down to a plethora of fixes.

Also this week was a crash fix for the GTK4 Vulkan renderer and cleaning up the GSK Vulkan glyph cache.

These latest changes to the GTK4 tool-kit can be found via GNOME Git.
