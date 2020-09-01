GTK Planning More Improvements In 2021 From Better Accessibility To Animation Framework

In addition to shipping the much anticipated GTK 4.0, this toolkit driven by the GNOME desktop environment is making more plans for an exciting 2021.
The GNOME Foundation recently laid out their new initiatives and plans for 2021 while today there was a similar look ahead from the GTK toolkit perspective.
Among the GTK plans for calendar year 2021 include:
- an animation framework for application developersWe'll see what of that work manages to pan out in 2021 after the GTK 4.0 release is already running behind schedule and has been running behind on their animation framework plans and other features.
- accessibility support on non-Linux platforms, such as Windows and macOS
- a new UI design tool, integrated with GNOME Builder
- improved portability
- simpler installation and out-of-the-box developer experience
- better documentation
More details on the GTK plans for next year can be found via GNOME.org.
