GTK Planning More Improvements In 2021 From Better Accessibility To Animation Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 November 2020 at 03:56 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
In addition to shipping the much anticipated GTK 4.0, this toolkit driven by the GNOME desktop environment is making more plans for an exciting 2021.

The GNOME Foundation recently laid out their new initiatives and plans for 2021 while today there was a similar look ahead from the GTK toolkit perspective.

Among the GTK plans for calendar year 2021 include:
- an animation framework for application developers
- accessibility support on non-Linux platforms, such as Windows and macOS
- a new UI design tool, integrated with GNOME Builder
- improved portability
- simpler installation and out-of-the-box developer experience
- better documentation
We'll see what of that work manages to pan out in 2021 after the GTK 4.0 release is already running behind schedule and has been running behind on their animation framework plans and other features.

More details on the GTK plans for next year can be found via GNOME.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME Foundation Planning For More Initiatives In 2021
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Pitivi 2020.09 Video Editor Released With Better Stability, Many New Features
GNOME 3.38.1 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
GTK 3.99.2 Released As A Step Closer To GTK4 With Fancy GLSL Shader Capabilities
GNOME 40 Aims To Have A Better Extensions Experience
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux