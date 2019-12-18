GNOME Hopes To Get Most Of GTK4 Squared Away Next Year

GTK 4.0 isn't expected until autumn 2020 but a lot of work remains for that to happen as the next big update to GNOME's toolkit.
Among the GTK4 work left includes completing the constraints layout code, advancing their proposed animation framework API for GTK, and working on various bugs and other issues. There is also a desire to have improved continuous integration around GTK (and other projects like Glib).
In order for that GTK work to happen plus countless other GNOME work items on their TODO list, the GNOME Foundation is seeking year-end donations by becoming a Friend of GNOME.
Details on GNOME's fundraising efforts and their 2020 plans can be found via this GNOME.org blog post.
