GTK4 Picks Up More OpenGL Renderer Improvements, Glyph Cache

GTK4 continues looking good and even better now thanks to nearly 100 commits improving its OpenGL renderer.
GNOME developer Timm Bäder committed dozens of OpenGL renderer improvements to the GTK4 tool-kit code-base on Thursday. Perhaps most noticeable is the introduction of a GL glyph cache. This OpenGL glyph cache is based upon GTK4's Vulkan glyph cache that was added back in September.
Other OpenGL renderer work includes supporting cross fade nodes, better state tracking, shadow nodes, blur nodes, text drawing optimizations, profiling for the GskGLDriver, and a larger rework to the OpenGL renderer code itself.
These latest OpenGL renderer changes for GTK4 can be found via this Git query.
GTK4 overall is taking shape quite well as outlined via the feature roadmap.
