GTK+ 4.0 Targeted For Its Initial Release This Fall, GTK+ 5.0 Development To Follow
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 February 2018 at 07:38 AM EST. 4 Comments
A few days back I wrote about how GTK+ 4.0 is being talked about for release this year and now a bit more specific timeline is in place.

The past few days prior to FOSDEM in Brussels was a GTK+ hackfest. Among the items discussed when not banging on code was a GTK+ 4.0 road-map and coming out of this event in Belgium is a more solid understanding now that the initial GTK+ 4.0 release will be targeted for the fall of this year. There isn't any firm release plan at this time but at GUADEC (taking place in Spain this summer) they will revisit their plans to verify they can still ship this fall.

It sounds yet to be decided whether for their "fall" target if they would try aligning the GTK+ 4.0 release with the GNOME 3.30 milestone this September or come after that point.

Following the GTK+ 4.0 release, it sounds like they will start working on GTK+ 5.0 right away.

Those interested in learning more about what was discussed at this week's GTK+ hackfest can find the notes via the GNOME Wiki.
