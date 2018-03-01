LibreOffice 6.1 Getting GTK3 Native Message Dialogs
Caolán McNamara continues doing a great job at improving the GTK3 interface for the LibreOffice open-source office suite.

For the past few years McNamara has been working on the GTK3 bits for LibreOffice as well as Wayland and other fun features like OpenGL flicker-free transitions. While the GTK3 support for LibreOffice is largely in good shape, one of the notable areas where it wasn't quite well integrated is with message dialogs.

Fortunately, for the LibreOffice 6.1 release later this year there is going to be GTK3 native message dialogs along with proper theming support. Previously the message dialogs were still VCL-based.

McNamara shared some new screenshots of this in-development support for LibreOffice 6.1 and other information via his blog.
