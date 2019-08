Yesterday marked the release of GTK-VNC 1.0 as GNOME's VNC viewer widget for the GTK tool-kit.GTK-VNC 1.0 switched from Autotools to Meson as its build system but more notably it finally gutted its GTK2 support and now mandates the GTK3 tool-kit. GTK-VNC 1.0 also has improved demos for showing off this VNC viewing widget, fixes a variety of authentication issues, and has a number of other fixes throughout.More details on GTK-VNC 1.0 via its announcement