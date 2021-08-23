GTK 4.4 Released With Continued NGL Improvements, Inspector By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 23 August 2021 at 01:19 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GTK 4.4 is out as the latest stable update to the GTK4 open-source toolkit.

GTK 4.4 saw a lot of work still going into its new NGL renderer. There are more performance improvements for the NGL renderer, various rendering fixes, support for the Arm Mali driver, and more. The prior OpenGL renderer for GTK is expected to be dropped this next release cycle with only NGL support in place.

GTK 4.4 also renames its default themes to be more clear, lots of input handling improvements were merged, their emoji database was updated, the GTK Inspector for debugging is now enabled by default, and the Windows support for GTK4 continues to be improved upon.

More details on the changes to find with today's GTK 4.4 toolkit update via the GTK.org announcement.
