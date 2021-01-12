Following last month's release of the big GTK 4.0 toolkit, GTK 4.0.1 is out as the first stable point release for this free software toolkit.
Naturally following a big release such as GTK4, the first point release is predominantly made up of many little bug fixes throughout the code-base. There is a wide assortment of bug fixes in GTK 4.0.1 as well as updates to the theme and documentations.
Significant to GTK 4.0.1 is the GStreamer media back-end now makes use of OpenGL textures. With making use of OpenGL textures, there is better efficiency when leveraging GPU-based hardware decoding like VA-API to avoid excess GPU/CPU copies. The situation though isn't yet optimal as ideally there would be a GStreamer plugin with a sink to expose video frames as GdkPaintable objects but such code currently does not exist.
More details on the GTK 4.0.1 toolkit update via the GTK.org blog.
