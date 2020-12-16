GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 16 December 2020 at 01:50 PM EST. 8 Comments
GNOME --
GTK 4.0 has been officially released as the latest major iteration of this open-source toolkit.

GTK 4.0 has been overdue for release but given a release party planned for Friday it shouldn't come as a big surprise. While it doesn't align to GNOME's release schedule, it's a nice way to end the year and should allow for time to get more GTK 4.0 porting work to happen for the GNOME 40 release due out next spring.

GTK 4.0 features new widgets and reworks to existing elements, integrated media playback support, GPU acceleration improvements like work on its new Vulkan renderer, and better macOS support are some of the leading highlights. Some other additions include data transfer improvements, overhauling shaders, GPU accelerated scrolling, custom entry widgets are easy to make, OpenGL rendering improvements beyond the Vulkan work, restoring work on HTMl5 Broadway, better Windows support, and more.

GTK 4.0 is now considered stable for applications to begin supporting it. GTK 3 will continue to be maintained for the "foreseeable future" while GTK 2 is no longer going to be supported beyond one more point release.

More details on the GTK 4.0 toolkit release via GTK.org.
8 Comments
Related News
GTK4 To Bring Better & Faster macOS Support
GNOME's Mutter 40 Alpha Released With Big Improvements
GNOME Circle Officially Announced For Letting More Apps/Libraries "Join GNOME"
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
GTK Planning More Improvements In 2021 From Better Accessibility To Animation Framework
GNOME Foundation Planning For More Initiatives In 2021
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects