GTK 3.99.1 Released As The Latest Development Step Towards GTK4
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 September 2020 at 05:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Just over one month ago was the GTK 3.99 release and now that has been succeeded by GTK 3.99.1 in getting quite close to the long-awaited GTK 4.0 tool-kit release.

GTK 3.99.1 ties up "a number of loose ends" with their API ahead of the GTK 4.0 milestone, including a simplification of the button class hierarchy. There has also been a lot of work going into gtk4-demo as the demo collection for showing off the various toolkit widgets. Included are also a number of new demos.

Rounding out GTK 3.99.1 is a lot of bug fixing as well as some performance optimization work. One of the most exciting is fixing a long-standing issue with their OpenGL renderer that caused wrong clipping.

The GNOME developers working on GTK4 are comfortable in encouraging other developers now to begin porting their software to the GTK 4.0 interfaces as well as providing feedback on the API.

GTK 4.0 development isn't over yet with at least another development release still planned for introducing their at-spi back-end for new accessibility interfaces.

More details on the GTK 3.99.1 release via GTK.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME 3.38's Mutter Gets More Optimizations - ~10% Lower Render Time In Some Scenarios
GNOME 3.38 Beta 2 Released With Many Fixes
GNOME Mutter Code Further Tuned For Lowering Latency On NVIDIA Driver
30-bit Deep Color For GNOME On Wayland Will Likely Take Some Time
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
GNOME's Mutter Adds Support For Launching "Trusted Clients" On Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
Linux Might Better Plan Its Code/Hardware Obsolescence From The Kernel