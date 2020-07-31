The developers working long on the GTK4 toolkit are finally close to declaring version 4.0.
GTK 3.99 is out this week with GTK4 "getting really close" according to Red Hat's Matthias Clasen. This succeeds GTK 3.98 from back in February while adding in more last minute feature work. The GTK 3.99 development release brings movable popovers, scalable lists, a new macOS GDK back-end, and many other changes and fixes.
GTK developers did decide to push back the long talked about GTK Animation API from being part of GTK 4.0. Due to more work required on code restructuring that can't be completed in time, the animation API isn't happening for v4.0.
This GTK 3.99 milestone does mark "the perfect time" to begin look at porting GTK3 software to GTK4. Some GNOME components have already begun experimenting with GTK4 porting.
Developers are still aiming to release GTK 4.0 this calendar year and still ahead is more documentation and examples, continued work on the new macOS back-end, and continued work on the new accessibility features.
More details on the GTK 3.99 release via GTK.org.
