GTK 3.99 Released With The GTK4 Toolkit Finally Close To Debut
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 31 July 2020 at 09:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
The developers working long on the GTK4 toolkit are finally close to declaring version 4.0.

GTK 3.99 is out this week with GTK4 "getting really close" according to Red Hat's Matthias Clasen. This succeeds GTK 3.98 from back in February while adding in more last minute feature work. The GTK 3.99 development release brings movable popovers, scalable lists, a new macOS GDK back-end, and many other changes and fixes.

GTK developers did decide to push back the long talked about GTK Animation API from being part of GTK 4.0. Due to more work required on code restructuring that can't be completed in time, the animation API isn't happening for v4.0.

This GTK 3.99 milestone does mark "the perfect time" to begin look at porting GTK3 software to GTK4. Some GNOME components have already begun experimenting with GTK4 porting.

Developers are still aiming to release GTK 4.0 this calendar year and still ahead is more documentation and examples, continued work on the new macOS back-end, and continued work on the new accessibility features.

More details on the GTK 3.99 release via GTK.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME OS Images Available For Testing
Proposed GNOME Patches Would Switch To Triple Buffering When The GPU Is Running Behind
GNOME-Usage Program Still Striving To Report Per-Program Power Analytics
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
GNOME Optimizations Continue In Striving For Faster 4K Experience
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi
Mount Notification Support Still Coming Together For The Linux Kernel