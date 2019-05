It's been quite a while since last hearing anything major about the overdue GTK4 tool-kit release but now available is GTK 3.96 as a test version that positions GNOME's tool-kit closer to where they want it for GTK 4.0.GTK 3.96 brings a number of bug fixes to the GTK Scene Kit (GSK), re-working GDK to use more Wayland-inspired APIs while removing or pushing back the X11-only APIs to its respective back-end, there's been a refactoring of the drag-and-drop support, the introduction of the new GtkLayoutManager widget, other widget changes, and an assortment of other lower-level work.Among the big elements of GTK4 are continuing to enhance the Wayland support, the introduction of the GSK, reworking the HTML5 Broadway back-end. the introduction of a Vulkan renderer, constraint-based layout support, improved input handling, transformations for widgets, and more.More details on the GTK 3.96 changes can be found via this GTK.org blog post by Red Hat's Matthias Clasen.