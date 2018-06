As the next step towards GTK4 , GTK+ 3.94 is available today as the newest development release for this open-source toolkit.With it having been a while since GTK+ 3.93, there are quite a number of changes to find with this latest GTK4 milestone. Some of the GTK+ 3.94 highlights include:- The HTML5 Broadway back-end now has a GSK (GTK Scene Kit) renderer.- GdkWindow was renamed to GdkSurface for aligning with Wayland terminology.- Continued work on improving drag-and-drop.- Integrated support for showing videos with the GtkVideo and GtkMediaControls widgets - GtkFontChooser now supports tweaking OpenType font features.- The Vulkan GDK support now allows specifying a particular GPU via the "GDK_VULKAN_DEVICE" environment variable. Setting that environment variable to "list" will show all detected Vulkan devices.A lengthy look at the new features and changes of GTK+ 3.94 can be found via Matthias Clasen's blog In case you missed the news from a few days ago, a GTK+ 3.24 release is coming this fall to deliver some interim features