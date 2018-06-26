As the next step towards GTK4, GTK+ 3.94 is available today as the newest development release for this open-source toolkit.
With it having been a while since GTK+ 3.93, there are quite a number of changes to find with this latest GTK4 milestone. Some of the GTK+ 3.94 highlights include:
- The HTML5 Broadway back-end now has a GSK (GTK Scene Kit) renderer.
- GdkWindow was renamed to GdkSurface for aligning with Wayland terminology.
- Continued work on improving drag-and-drop.
- Integrated support for showing videos with the GtkVideo and GtkMediaControls widgets.
- GtkFontChooser now supports tweaking OpenType font features.
- The Vulkan GDK support now allows specifying a particular GPU via the "GDK_VULKAN_DEVICE" environment variable. Setting that environment variable to "list" will show all detected Vulkan devices.
A lengthy look at the new features and changes of GTK+ 3.94 can be found via Matthias Clasen's blog.
In case you missed the news from a few days ago, a GTK+ 3.24 release is coming this fall to deliver some interim features.
Add A Comment