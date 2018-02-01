GStreamer Lands A WebRTC Plugin

The GStreamer multimedia framework now has mainline support for WebRTC.
WebRTC is the set of protocols/APIs for real-time audio/video communication over peer-to-peer connections. WebRTC is supported by all major web browsers and more while now there is support within GStreamer too.
The webrtcbin plugin has been merged to GStreamer following the work done by Centricular. All basic functionality is in place and the implementation is compatible with the major web browsers.
Those interested in learning more about how to make use of WebRTC support in GStreamer for real-time communication can learn all of the deployment details and more via this blog post.
