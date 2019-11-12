GStreamer Conference 2019 Videos Now Available Online
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 12 November 2019 at 12:23 AM EST.
Taking place at the end of October during the Linux Foundation events in Lyon, France was the GStreamer Conference to align with the annual developer festivities.

GStreamer Conference 2019 was once again livestreamed by the fantastic folks at Ubicast.tv with their great quality video/audio recordings of the conference now for many years.

Should you be interested in GStreamer for tasks ranging from home automation and video surveillance to Vulkan API support to NVIDIA codec integration, their polished recordings are now available.

Those interested can find all of the GStreamer Conference 2019 videos via gstconf.ubicast.tv.
