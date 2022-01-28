GStreamer 1.20 RC1 Released With Many Exciting Improvements
The first release candidate of GStreamer 1.20 is now available for testing of this widely-used, open-source multimedia framework.

GStreamer 1.20 is going to be a large feature release while to ensure it's stable and in good standing, the first release candidate is out today. Among the changes worked on for GStreamer 1.20 include:

- GstPlay as a new high-level playback library to replace GstPlayer.

- WebM alpha decoding support.

- Support for application-specified element properties to tweak encoding profiles individually.

- Multi-threaded video conversion and mixing for the compositor code.

- Smart encoding passthrough support for VP8 / VP9 / H.265 in encodebin/transcodebin.

- Video decoder automatic packet-loss, data corruption, and keyframe request handling for RTP / WebRTC / RTSP.

- Many WebRTC improvements.

- The new VA-API plugin implementation is getting squared away with more decoders implemented, new post processing elements, and other features being wired up.

- Updated Rust bindings and several new Rust plug-ins.

- VP9 and MPEG-2 support for the Linux stateless codec support.

- GStreamer on Windows with the Direct3D 11 / DXVDA decoder now supports AV1.

- Performance improvements and many other changes.

Downloads and more details on the tentative changes for GStreamer 1.20 via the project site at FreeDesktop.org.
