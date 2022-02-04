GStreamer 1.20 Multimedia Framework Released With Many Improvements

GStreamer 1.20 is out as stable as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
GStreamer 1.20 brings many changes over the prior GStreamer 1.18 series. GStreamer 1.20 highlights include additions such as:
- GstPlay as a new high-level playback library to replace GstPlayer.
- WebM alpha decoding support.
- Support for application-specified element properties to tweak encoding profiles individually.
- Multi-threaded video conversion and mixing for the compositor code.
- Smart encoding passthrough support for VP8 / VP9 / H.265 in encodebin/transcodebin.
- Video decoder automatic packet-loss, data corruption, and keyframe request handling for RTP / WebRTC / RTSP.
- Many WebRTC improvements.
- The new VA-API plugin implementation is getting squared away with more decoders implemented, new post processing elements, and other features being wired up.
- Updated Rust bindings and several new Rust plug-ins.
- VP9 and MPEG-2 support for the Linux stateless codec support.
- GStreamer on Windows with the Direct3D 11 / DXVDA decoder now supports AV1.
- Performance improvements and many other changes.
A fundemental change with GStreamer 1.20 development is that it has now switched to a single Git repository on FreeDesktop.org GitLab containing all of the included modules rather than having various separate Git repositories.
More details and downloads for GStreamer 1.20 via gstreamer.freedesktop.org.
Add A Comment