GStreamer 1.20 Multimedia Framework Released With Many Improvements

GStreamer 1.20 is out as stable as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.GStreamer 1.20 brings many changes over the prior GStreamer 1.18 series. GStreamer 1.20 highlights include additions such as:- GstPlay as a new high-level playback library to replace GstPlayer.- WebM alpha decoding support.- Support for application-specified element properties to tweak encoding profiles individually.- Multi-threaded video conversion and mixing for the compositor code.- Smart encoding passthrough support for VP8 / VP9 / H.265 in encodebin/transcodebin.- Video decoder automatic packet-loss, data corruption, and keyframe request handling for RTP / WebRTC / RTSP.- Many WebRTC improvements.- The new VA-API plugin implementation is getting squared away with more decoders implemented, new post processing elements, and other features being wired up.- Updated Rust bindings and several new Rust plug-ins.- VP9 and MPEG-2 support for the Linux stateless codec support.- GStreamer on Windows with the Direct3D 11 / DXVDA decoder now supports AV1.- Performance improvements and many other changes.A fundemental change with GStreamer 1.20 development is that it has now switched to a single Git repository on FreeDesktop.org GitLab containing all of the included modules rather than having various separate Git repositories.More details and downloads for GStreamer 1.20 via gstreamer.freedesktop.org