GStreamer 1.18 Released With Better Windows Support, Intel SVT-HEVC
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 8 September 2020 at 07:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
GStreamer 1.18 is now available for this widely-used, cross-platform multimedia framework.

There is a lot of new material in GStreamer 1.18 from much better Microsoft Windows support to including Intel's SVT-HEVC H.265 encoder. The highlights of GStreamer 1.18 include:

- HDR video information representation and signaling enhancements.

- Integration of the Intel SVT-HEVC encoder.

- Instant playback rate change support.

- Windows hardware-accelerated video decoding via DXVA2 / Direct3D 11. There is also a Microsoft Media Foundation plugin for video capture and hardware-accelerated video encoding on Windows. There is also support for the Universal Windows Platform.

- TV broadcast compliant MPEG-TS muxing.

- A new element to create a video stream from a sequence of PNG or JPEG images.

- A new high-level API for transcoding media files from one format to another.

- A new overlay to render a Qt Quick scene on top of a video stream.

- A VA-API compositor element has been added.

- Support for the Google TWCC RTP extension for Transport-Wide Congestion Control. Various other RTP improvements too.

- Many performance improvements.

More details on today's GStreamer 1.18 stable release via FreeDesktop.org.
