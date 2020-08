GStreamer 1.18 is gearing up for release in the very near future while for right now a release candidate is available for testing this widely-used open-source multimedia framework.GStreamer 1.18 finally does away with the Autotools build system in favor of Meson, Cerbero is supported as a meta build system for platforms like Windows/Android/macOS/iOS, a new gst-tester test utility, and a wide variety of other core improvements. The complete release notes / concise change-log for GStreamer 1.18 has yet to be published.On particular improvement crossing the wires this week is work on better high bitrate streaming support with GStreamer RTP . That work will be found in the upcoming GStreamer 1.18 release with better RTP performance.The brief GStreamer 1.18 RC1 release announcement can be read on gstreamer.freedesktop.org