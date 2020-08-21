GStreamer 1.18 RC1 Released For This Leading Open-Source Multimedia Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 August 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GStreamer 1.18 is gearing up for release in the very near future while for right now a release candidate is available for testing this widely-used open-source multimedia framework.

GStreamer 1.18 finally does away with the Autotools build system in favor of Meson, Cerbero is supported as a meta build system for platforms like Windows/Android/macOS/iOS, a new gst-tester test utility, and a wide variety of other core improvements. The complete release notes / concise change-log for GStreamer 1.18 has yet to be published.

On particular improvement crossing the wires this week is work on better high bitrate streaming support with GStreamer RTP. That work will be found in the upcoming GStreamer 1.18 release with better RTP performance.

The brief GStreamer 1.18 RC1 release announcement can be read on gstreamer.freedesktop.org.
