GStreamer 1.15.1 was announced on Friday as the first development release in the trek towards GStreamer 1.16 for this powerful open-source multimedia framework.
GStreamer 1.16 is working towards being another big feature release for this widely used multimedia framework on Linux systems. Some of the work so far include support for data channels with its WebRTC implementation:
- AV1 video codec support for Matroska and QuickTime/MP4 containers using the AOMedia AV1 encoder.
- Support for closed captions in video.
- Support for planar raw audio.
- WebM and Matroska ContentEncryption support within the Matroska demuxer.
- WebKit WPE (low-power / embedded device port) web browser source element.
- The Video4Linux path now supports HEVC/H.265 encode/decode, JPEG encode, and better DMA-BUF handling.
- The NVIDIA decoder now handles VP8/VP9 while its NVIDIA encoder now supports H.265/HEVC.
- Significant work on the Intel Media SDK video decoder/encoder with better DMA-BUF support, VP9 decode, HEVC encode, and more.
- The Meson build system port is complete.
- GStreamer's Rust bindings are official.
It's quite a big release and GStreamer 1.15.1/1.16 has also been working on performance improvements and other changes outlined in full via the tentative release notes. The release announcement for yesterday's GStreamer 1.15.1 can be found via the mailing list.
