Just a little more than one week past the GStreamer 1.14 RC1 release, the second and final release candidate of the upcoming GStreamer 1.14 is now available for testing.
GStreamer developers for their v1.14 milestone have been assembling support for WebRTC communication, experimental support for the promising AV1 video codec, V4L encoding support, NVIDIA NVDEC video decoding API plug-in, a new IPC pipeline plugin, better GStreamer C# bindings, RTSP 2.0 support, RTP Forward Error Correction support, and support for the SRT video streaming protocol, among many other changes.
The GStreamer team does now have the 1.14 release notes available if you want an extensive look at the many changes making up this open-source multimedia framework update.
GStreamer 1.14 RC2 can be downloaded from FreeDesktop.org.
