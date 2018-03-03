GStreamer 1.14 Release Candidate 1 Arrives
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 March 2018 at 08:48 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNOME --
The first release candidate of the GStreamer 1.14 multimedia framework is now available for testing. GStreamer 1.14 is now feature-frozen and the official release is expected soon.

The GStreamer crew hasn't yet assembled the release notes for v1.14, but among the features we're aware of include experimental AV1 video support, IPC pipeline improvements, RTSP 2.0 client/server support, LAME/mpg123/twolane encoders/decoders are promoted to good, better OpenGL support, initial WebRTC support, and a whole lot more.

GStreamer 1.14 Release Candidate 1 can be downloaded from FreeDesktop.org.
