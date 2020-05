There Are Many Interesting Google Summer of Code 2020 Open-Source Projects

Google this week announced accepted projects for Summer of Code 2020 as their virtual engagement for getting students involved in open-source development. As usual, there are a lot of interesting GSoC projects.Google Summer of Code is the annual project funded by Google where they pay student developers to get involved in open-source development by working on different defined tasks. Among the hundreds of accepted projects this year for GSoC 2020 include:- Blender is to see work for improving I/O performance on large files, volumetric soft body simulations, and other features.- Coreboot is to see full support for building with the LLVM Clang compiler.- Debian is to see packaging and QA testing of COVID-19 related applications. Debian is also seeing work done on a systemd unit translator, Android SDK Tools packaging, and other work.- Gentoo is seeing a project to make a "full-featured Gentoo-like ChromiumOS" that offers the Chromebook experience with the flexibility of Portage and other Gentoo packages. Gentoo is also seeing Portage-powered Android and porting Relibc to this distribution.- GNOME is to see more testing and work to improve the Linux battery life. GNOME is also seeing various UI work.- The GCC compiler is exploring work for the automatic detection of parallel compilation viability.- Haiku OS is working on XFS file-system support as well as UFS2.- Inkscape has a project to work on GPU rendering using Pathfinder.- KDE is to see better MMS support within KDE Connect's SMS client. Another KDE project is working on subtitling support in Kdenlive.- Libvirt support for the Jailhouse Hypervisor.- Mozilla is to see help on their Servo WebGPU support. Another Mozilla project is looking at Sandboxing libraries in Firefox with WASM.- Pitivi will be working on render improvements as well as face detection and tracking.- Link-Time Optimization (LTO) support for the Swift stack.- Porting of VLC to WebAssembly. VideoLAN is also seeing projects to provide user-interface improvements for VLC on the desktop, implementing CPU filters on the GPU, Qt GUI work, and dav1d improvements.- Machine learning and compiler optimizations for LLVM. LLVM is also to see improvements around parallelism-aware analyses and optimizations.- The sole accepted project for the X.Org Foundation is for improving the Virtual KMS (VKMS) support using the IGT GPU Tools.- The NetBSD project is seeing Phoronix Test Suite integration for benchmarking their kernel and libraries for regression testing / performance monitoring.The complete list of accepted GSoC 2020 projects can be found at summerofcode.withgoogle.com . It will certainly be interesting to see how these various efforts pan out and ideally work their way upstream.