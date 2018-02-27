GSoC 2018 Could Bring Better Video Decode, Nouveau Vulkan, Wayland Improvements
The X.Org Foundation is calling on student developers to consider applying for this year's Google Summer of Code where you could be working on exciting projects for Nouveau, Mesa, Wayland, and more while gaining valuable work experience and earning a nice stipend.

GSoC is a wonderful way to find a career in Linux/open-source developer and particularly with the X.Org-related projects, former GSoC students have a great track record of landing a related job from the big companies investing in Linux graphics drivers.

Martin Peres is serving as the X.Org Foundation GSoC point of contact for 2018 and he's issued a call for mentors and students. The application period for students to apply for GSoC 2018 begins on 12 March.

Among possible project ideas are support for multiple KMS devices with Weston, working on Nouveau OpenCL, helping to craft the initial open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver, dynamic re-clocking for Nouveau, various video decoding tasks, a few areas within the Freedreno driver, and some libinput options too.

I'd certainly encourage any qualified student developer to consider applying. Those students wishing to learn more about GSoC itself can do so at summerofcode.withgoogle.com.
