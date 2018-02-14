X.Org, GNOME & The 200+ Other Organizations For GSoC 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 14 February 2018
If you are a student interested in working on an open-source project this summer while gaining valuable experience and earning a stipend, it's time to start thinking about the 2018 Google Summer of Code.

Google this week announced the 212 mentor organizations participating in this year's Google Summer of Code. The usual bog name open-source projects are back including Apache, Fedora, FreeBSD, GNOME, KDE, Kodi, Wine and the 200+ others. Our favorite project is back, the X.Org Foundation, to serve as the umbrella for any summer projects around X.Org / Wayland / Mesa development.

Those interested can view the complete list of accepted GSoC 2018 organizations via the GSoC site.

The student application period for GSoC 2018 runs from 12 to 27 March when you also need to have an idea about what project with what organization you would be interested in applying. GSoC is a great way to get involved with open-source/Linux development and countless former students -- including those in the graphics space -- are now employed by the major vendors as a result of getting involved through GSoC.


GSoC is open to those 18+ years old and a full or part-time student.
