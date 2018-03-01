Student Applications For GSoC 2018 Now Open
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 12 March 2018 at 01:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
If you are a university student and would like to pursue a career in Linux/open-source software development, a great way to get a jump-start on that is through Google's annual Summer of Code program. Student applications for GSoC 2018 are now being accepted.

There are more than 200 organizations participating in Google Summer of Code 2018 with many interesting projects including tackling objectives like Wayland improvements and starting on the Nouveau Vulkan driver.

As of today, the GSoC 2018 applications are now open for students to apply and they will remain open through 27 March.


More details via the Google open-source blog.

Also happening right now is the application period for Outreachy summer 2018 for those wanting to work on different open-source projects and are a woman or other under-represented group in tech.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Android P Previews Better Message Notifications, HDR VP9, Multi-Camera API
Chrome 65 Released With CSS Paint API, Server Timing API
Google Finds Clang On Windows To Be Production-Ready For Building Chrome
Trying Out Google's Machine Learning Ads
X.Org, GNOME & The 200+ Other Organizations For GSoC 2018
Chrome 65 Now In Beta With The CSS Paint API
Popular News This Week
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support
LibreOffice 6.1 Getting GTK3 Native Message Dialogs
Systemd 238 Released, Adds New Temporary File-System Option