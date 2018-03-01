Student Applications For GSoC 2018 Now Open

If you are a university student and would like to pursue a career in Linux/open-source software development, a great way to get a jump-start on that is through Google's annual Summer of Code program. Student applications for GSoC 2018 are now being accepted.
There are more than 200 organizations participating in Google Summer of Code 2018 with many interesting projects including tackling objectives like Wayland improvements and starting on the Nouveau Vulkan driver.
As of today, the GSoC 2018 applications are now open for students to apply and they will remain open through 27 March.
More details via the Google open-source blog.
Also happening right now is the application period for Outreachy summer 2018 for those wanting to work on different open-source projects and are a woman or other under-represented group in tech.
Add A Comment