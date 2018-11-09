GSConnect 15 Offers Better Phone Integration With The GNOME Shell

In addition to this week bringing KDE Connect 1.10 for the communication/integration between the KDE desktop and Android smartphones/tablets, GSConnect as the GNOME Shell port of this open-source software also received a new feature release.
GSConnect is the GNOME-based version of KDE Connect that provides integration with the GNOME Shell, Nautilus file manager, and also the Chrome/Firefox web-browsers for sharing of data and message handling from Android devices to your GNOME Linux desktop.
The GSConnect 15 release has a rewritten user-interface for the GNOME Shell that now fits within the project's design guidelines. There is also ongoing work to improve accessibility, HiDPI support, and other UI elements.
There is also initial support in this release for being able to send keyboard events from the desktop to your Android phone/tablet. Additionally, there is a fix for legacy SMS receiving, various user experience enhancements, better PackageKit support, and other improvements.
More details on GSConnect 15 via its GitHub project site.
Originally Ubuntu 18.10 wanted to ship with GSConnect by default, but that didn't happen. We'll see if that milestone is realized for the in-development Ubuntu 19.04.
