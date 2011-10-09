GRVK Allows AMD's Deprecated Mantle API To Run Atop Vulkan

Independent open-source developer Clément Guérin took to implementing Mantle on top of the Vulkan API largely as a learning exercise. But it does have the potential of helping the few games/engines supporting Mantle to potentially run faster under Wine / Steam Play than the likes of the D3D11 code paths, but that's yet to be determined given the initial release of GRVK does little more than correctly render a triangle.
GRVK is to Mantle over Vulkan as DXVK is to Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan. With this initial release of GRVK, a triangle is now rendering correctly with the original AMDIL shaders compiled to SPIR-V on-demand.
For those interested in this hobby project for AMD's Mantle implemented on top of Vulkan, see the project's GitHub. This is working on the latest Vulkan Linux drivers (just not AMD but other vendors as well) while running the software within Wine and GRVK also works natively on Windows.