GRVK Allows AMD's Deprecated Mantle API To Run Atop Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 18 August 2020 at 06:18 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
There are just a handful of games like Battlefield 4, Thief, and others that can make use of AMD's long-deprecated Mantle graphics API as the predecessor to modern graphics APIs like Vulkan and Direct3D 12. Mantle never was brought to Linux given the emphasis quickly turned to Vulkan within The Khronos Group, but now with the open-source "GRVK" project it's being mapped on top of Vulkan.

Independent open-source developer Clément Guérin took to implementing Mantle on top of the Vulkan API largely as a learning exercise. But it does have the potential of helping the few games/engines supporting Mantle to potentially run faster under Wine / Steam Play than the likes of the D3D11 code paths, but that's yet to be determined given the initial release of GRVK does little more than correctly render a triangle.

GRVK is to Mantle over Vulkan as DXVK is to Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan. With this initial release of GRVK, a triangle is now rendering correctly with the original AMDIL shaders compiled to SPIR-V on-demand.

For those interested in this hobby project for AMD's Mantle implemented on top of Vulkan, see the project's GitHub. This is working on the latest Vulkan Linux drivers (just not AMD but other vendors as well) while running the software within Wine and GRVK also works natively on Windows.
2 Comments
Related News
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.2.149 Released With Another Extension For Helping The Likes Of DXVK
MoltenVK Update Brings Vulkan To Apple's tvOS
Raspberry Pi 4 "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Begins Tackling MSAA, Other Improvements
SWVKC Is A Vulkan-Powered Wayland Compositor Focused On Performance + Correctness
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell