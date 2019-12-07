When it comes to the storage/file-system changes with the in-development Linux 5.5 kernel one of the most prominent end-user-facing changes is more robust RAID1 for Btrfs with the ability to have three or four copies of the data rather than just two copies, should data safety be of utmost importance and concerned over the possibility of two disks in an array failing.
The Btrfs "RAID1C3" mode was merged last week for this three/four-copy RAID1 while now the GRUB boot-loader has adapted support for these new profiles in order to be able to boot to said arrays.
Brtfs maintainer David Sterba of SUSE added these new RAID1C3/RAID1C4 profiles to the GRUB bootloader, building off the existing Btrfs RAID support. Of course, this GRUB addition is only important if you are loading your operating system off one of these newly created RAID configurations
