GRUB Boot Loader Adds Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Disks

The GRUB boot-loader has finally merged support for dealing with LUKS2 encrypted disks.
GRUB has supported LUKS(1) but until today the mainline GNU GRUB boot-loader has not supported LUKS2 disk encryption, thus now allowing the boot-loader to decrypt disks in that newer format. LUKS2 has been around for a few years going back to the stable cryptsetup 2.0 in 2017, thus making this GRUB support rather late to the party.
LUKS2 offers greater security hardening, extensibility improvements, in-place upgrades over the earlier LUKS format, and other improvements. There had been requests for LUKS2 support in GRUB going back to at least 2018 while a few months ago patches finally materialized and as of today is now merged to Git master.
More details on the GRUB LUKS2 support via this commit.
