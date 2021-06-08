GRUB 2.06 Released With BootHole Fixes, LUKS2 Encrypted Volume Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 8 June 2021 at 06:03 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GNU --
It's shipping one year late but GRUB 2.06 is now officially available as the latest version of this widely-used open-source bootloader.

GRUB 2.06 had been aiming for release in 2020 but that didn't happen and now finally mid-way through 2021 this big release has been realized. The GRUB 2.06 release candidate had been available for testing since March and now deemed good enough for stable.

GRUB 2.06 follows increased cooperation from distribution vendors and as a result GRUB carries various patches that previously were just handled downstream by different distributions in distro-specific manners.

GRUB 2.06 also adds SBAT support, LUKS2 encrypted volume support, Xen Security Modules (XSM/FLASK) support, a lockdown mechanism similar to the Linux kernel, and BootHole/BootHole2 security fixes are finally in a released version.

GRUB 2.06 also adds long overdue support for the GCC 10+ and Clang 10+ considering GCC 11 is now stable and we are up to Clang 12. This GNU GRUB bootloader update is rounded out by other fixes that have come up since the GRUB 2.04 prior release nearly two years ago.

GRUB 2.06 sources are available from GNU.org.
5 Comments
Related News
GNU Poke 1.3 Released For Poking At Binaries, Understanding Binary Data
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
GCC 9.4 Compiler Released With 190+ Bug Fixes
GCC Rust Front-End Continues Advancing With Plans To Eventually Upstream
GCC 8.5 Released As The Last GCC 8 Compiler
GNU Guix 1.3 Released With Better User Experience, Initial POWER9 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
-O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs
Linux's USB Audio Driver Aims For Latency Reduction
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support