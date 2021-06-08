It's shipping one year late but GRUB 2.06 is now officially available as the latest version of this widely-used open-source bootloader.
GRUB 2.06 had been aiming for release in 2020 but that didn't happen and now finally mid-way through 2021 this big release has been realized. The GRUB 2.06 release candidate had been available for testing since March and now deemed good enough for stable.
GRUB 2.06 follows increased cooperation from distribution vendors and as a result GRUB carries various patches that previously were just handled downstream by different distributions in distro-specific manners.
GRUB 2.06 also adds SBAT support, LUKS2 encrypted volume support, Xen Security Modules (XSM/FLASK) support, a lockdown mechanism similar to the Linux kernel, and BootHole/BootHole2 security fixes are finally in a released version.
GRUB 2.06 also adds long overdue support for the GCC 10+ and Clang 10+ considering GCC 11 is now stable and we are up to Clang 12. This GNU GRUB bootloader update is rounded out by other fixes that have come up since the GRUB 2.04 prior release nearly two years ago.
GRUB 2.06 sources are available from GNU.org.
