GRUB 2.06 Planning For Release This Year - Possibly With Intel TXT + AMD SKINIT Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 3 February 2020 at 07:42 AM EST. 2 Comments
ORACLE --
Oracle's Daniel Kiper provided an update on the GRUB boot-loader efforts and their hopes on sticking to a yearly release cadence.

At FOSDEM 2020 in Belgium this weekend, Kiper provided his annual update on the affairs of GRUB.

In recapping the 2019 accomplishments for GRUB, there was RISC-V architecture support added, native DHCPv4, LUKS2 encryption support, and a lot of other features. Looking ahead though GRUB 2.06 should be out in the next few months with more features.

One of the features Oracle engineers are working on is Intel TXT (Trusted Execution Technology) support that they hope to post the patch series for around the next month. Others are also working on a similar AMD SKINIT (Secure Processor driven verifiable startup of trusted software based on secure hash comparisons) implementation. As part of these efforts, GRUB developers have been collaborating with the TrenchBoot project.

Some other GRUB features being worked on in 2020 include redundant environment file handling, TPM 2.0 support for the legacy boot mode, and even adding Python scripting support to the boot-loader.

It was also mentioned during the presentation that Red Hat is working on the support for using Linux kexec to load another operating system from GRUB. Another big change in the GRUB space is abandoning support for 62 sectors MBR gap on i386 targets.

The hope with sticking to yearly feature releases of GRUB is that they will be launching mid-year, thereby putting GRUB 2.06 by June 2020.

More details on the current GRUB happenings via this PDF slide deck from Daniel's FOSDEM presentation.
2 Comments
Related News
Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6 Is Tracking Linux 5.4
Oracle Pushes Out Another Solaris 11.4 Update To End Out 2019
VirtualBox 6.1 Released With Better 3D Support, UI Enhancements
VirtualBox 6.1 Close To Release With 3D Improvements, Nested Hardware Virtualization
Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU15 Has A Number Of Package Updates
Oracle Linux 8 Update 1 Announced With Udica, Optane DCPM Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
Linux 5.5 Released With Many Hardware Support Improvements
Valve's ACO Helps The Radeon RX 5600 XT Compete With NVIDIA's RTX 2060