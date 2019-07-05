It's been two years since the release of GRUB 2.02 while today it's finally been replaced by the long-awaited GRUB 2.04 bootloader release.
GRUB 2.04 brings a lot of feature work for this widely-used Linux bootloader including:
- RISC-V architecture support.
- Native UEFI Secure Boot support.
- Support for the F2FS file-system.
- Support for multiple early initrd images.
- Various Btrfs enhancements including Zstd support and RAID 5/6 support.
- UEFI TPM 1.2/2.0 support.
- GCC 8 and GCC 9 compiler support.
- Xen PVH virtualization support.
- VLAN support.
- Native DHCP support.
- Various architecture fixes as well as different bug fixes in general.
GRUB 2.04 can be downloaded from GNU Savannah.
