GRUB 2.04 Bootloader Released With RISC-V Support, Native UEFI Secure Boot, Btrfs RAID
5 July 2019
It's been two years since the release of GRUB 2.02 while today it's finally been replaced by the long-awaited GRUB 2.04 bootloader release.

GRUB 2.04 brings a lot of feature work for this widely-used Linux bootloader including:

- RISC-V architecture support.

- Native UEFI Secure Boot support.

- Support for the F2FS file-system.

- Support for multiple early initrd images.

- Various Btrfs enhancements including Zstd support and RAID 5/6 support.

- UEFI TPM 1.2/2.0 support.

- GCC 8 and GCC 9 compiler support.

- Xen PVH virtualization support.

- VLAN support.

- Native DHCP support.

- Various architecture fixes as well as different bug fixes in general.

GRUB 2.04 can be downloaded from GNU Savannah.
