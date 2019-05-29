GParted 1.0 Released With Gtkmm 3 Port, F2FS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 May 2019 at 02:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
As we reported was on the horizon last week, GParted 1.0 has been released after fourteen years of being the leading GUI-based Linux utility for partition/file-system management.

GParted 1.0 brings the long overdue porting to GTK3/Gtkmm3 to replace its old GTK2 usage, offers proper F2FS file-system support around growing/resizing/verifying, Btrfs handling improvements, improved NTFS read usage, online resizing of extended partitions, and other fixes/enhancements.

More details on today's release of GParted 1.0 can be found on the project site at GParted.com. A similar update to the GParted Live Linux distribution built around the GParted application is also imminent.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Inching Closer To Better Wayland Multi-Monitor Performance
GNOME 3.33.2 Released As Another Step Towards The GNOME 3.34 Desktop
GNOME Developers Plot Future Improvements For Pango
GNOME's Mutter Makes Another Step Towards X11-Less, Starting XWayland On-Demand
GNOME 3.34's Mutter Gets Important Fix To Avoid Stuttering / Frame Skips
GParted 1.0 Release Approaching For Linux Partition Editor - Live 1.0 Beta Released
Popular News This Week
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
ESR Switches To Threadripper But His GCC SVN-To-Git Conversion Could Still Take Months