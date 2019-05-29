As we reported was on the horizon last week, GParted 1.0 has been released after fourteen years of being the leading GUI-based Linux utility for partition/file-system management.
GParted 1.0 brings the long overdue porting to GTK3/Gtkmm3 to replace its old GTK2 usage, offers proper F2FS file-system support around growing/resizing/verifying, Btrfs handling improvements, improved NTFS read usage, online resizing of extended partitions, and other fixes/enhancements.
More details on today's release of GParted 1.0 can be found on the project site at GParted.com. A similar update to the GParted Live Linux distribution built around the GParted application is also imminent.
