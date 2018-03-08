AMD's Vulkan Memory Allocator Nears Version 2.0
Last year AMD's GPUOpen group posted the Vulkan Memory Allocator while coming soon is version 2.0 of this code-base.

The GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator is an easy-to-use memory allocation library that tries to rid your Vulkan code-base of the necessary boilerplate code for memory setup and other routine tasks under Vulkan while making the memory easier to manage across drivers, handle out-of-memory conditions, and is cross-platform. Version 1.0 was out last year but v2.0 appears to be quickly approaching with their current Git activity referencing 2.0 alpha versions.

Version 2.0 Alpha 8 was marked in the VulkanMemoryAllocator Git this weekend with the addition of several new functions for finding memory types and more. Besides extending the API, the GPUOpen developers for v2.0 have added Android support, there is initial Apple/macOS support via MoltenVK support, a number of documentation improvements, and various fixes.

Those wanting to learn more about this Vulkan memory allocation library can do so via GitHub.

NVIDIA meanwhile has posted some updates to VkHLF, their high-level Vulkan framework. VkHLF also now has initial Apple/macOS support thanks to the MoltenVK support and various other updates outlined here.
